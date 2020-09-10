Portugal reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 20

Portugal recorded in the past 24 hours 646 new infections by the novel corona-virus, the biggest daily increase in the past four months, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) released on Wednesday

The data released on Wednesday showed that the number of new cases has more than doubled from 249 of the previous day, hitting the highest since April 20 when 657 new infections were reported. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal has recorded 1,849 deaths and 61,541 infections, DGS said.

Deputy State Secretary for Health Jamila Madeira said at the daily press briefing that Portugal has entered a new phase of pandemic management, according to Portuguese Lusa news agency.

Meanwhile, the official told reporters that the share of Portuguese health professionals infected is around 7.5 percent, a figure below the world average of 10 percent estimated by the World Health Organization.

She explained that so far 4,551 health professionals have been infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1,342 nurses, 1,306 operational assistants, 584 doctors, 166 technical assistants and 146 diagnostic and therapeutic technicians, adding that 3,892 of them have recovered.