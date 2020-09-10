UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Reports 646 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since April 20

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Portugal reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 20

Portugal recorded in the past 24 hours 646 new infections by the novel corona-virus, the biggest daily increase in the past four months, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) released on Wednesday

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Portugal recorded in the past 24 hours 646 new infections by the novel corona-virus, the biggest daily increase in the past four months, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) released on Wednesday.

The data released on Wednesday showed that the number of new cases has more than doubled from 249 of the previous day, hitting the highest since April 20 when 657 new infections were reported. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal has recorded 1,849 deaths and 61,541 infections, DGS said.

Deputy State Secretary for Health Jamila Madeira said at the daily press briefing that Portugal has entered a new phase of pandemic management, according to Portuguese Lusa news agency.

Meanwhile, the official told reporters that the share of Portuguese health professionals infected is around 7.5 percent, a figure below the world average of 10 percent estimated by the World Health Organization.

She explained that so far 4,551 health professionals have been infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1,342 nurses, 1,306 operational assistants, 584 doctors, 166 technical assistants and 146 diagnostic and therapeutic technicians, adding that 3,892 of them have recovered.

Related Topics

World Portugal April From Share

Recent Stories

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Army Chief

7 minutes ago

Atiqa Odho extends support to Nauman Ijaz

14 minutes ago

UVAS organised workshop on “How to Win a Researc ..

24 minutes ago

Huawei Announces New Developer Technologies Capabl ..

27 minutes ago

CBUAE outlines key policy responses to encourage p ..

35 minutes ago

Macron Says EU Should Aspire to Hold Common Positi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.