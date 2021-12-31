UrduPoint.com

Portugal Reports Record 28,658 New COVID-19 Cases

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Portugal reported a record 28,659 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday against the previous record of 26,867 cases registered a day earlier.

The cumulative number of confirmed infections in the country since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,358,817.

According to a bulletin released by the country's Directorate General of Health (DGS), 16 people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 18,937.

Currently, 1,034 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 144 of them in intensive care units.

The Ministry of Health decided on Thursday to shorten the COVID-19 isolation period from ten to seven days for asymptomatic infected people and for high-risk contacts.

In a statement, the DGS said that this decision "is in line with guidelines of other countries" and "is the result of a technical and thoughtful reflection, given the incubation period of the now predominant variant, Omicron."

