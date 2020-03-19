UrduPoint.com
Portugal To Enter State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus At Midnight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:47 AM

Portugal to Enter State of Emergency Over Coronavirus at Midnight

The Portuguese parliament on Wednesday upheld the president's motion to declare a state of emergency over coronavirus for at least 15 days starting midnight

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Portuguese parliament on Wednesday upheld the president's motion to declare a state of emergency over coronavirus for at least 15 days starting midnight.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's proposal was backed by all but a handful of lawmakers who abstained. There were no votes against, the Jornal de Negocios newspaper reported.

It grants the government powers to make "necessary and proportionate" decisions, such as limiting some of the citizens' rights and freedoms, including the right to free movement.

The Health Ministry has estimated the number of COVID-19 cases in the country at over 600. Two people have died from coronavirus, the latest being Antonio Vieira Monteiro, the chairman of the Portuguese branch of Spanish bank Santander.

