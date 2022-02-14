UrduPoint.com

Portugal's COVID-19 Risk For Health Services Drops

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Portugal's COVID-19 risk for health services drops

Portugal lowered on Saturday the country's indicator for the assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic from "critical level" to "alarm situation," which means relief of pressure on health services

LISBON, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Portugal lowered on Saturday the country's indicator for the assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic from "critical level" to "alarm situation," which means relief of pressure on health services.

The Higher Technical Institute (IST) said that the risk of the pandemic for health services is now at 79.59 points, below the threshold of the alert level set at 80 points.

"The forecast is for this indicator to drop very sharply in the coming days," said Henrique Oliveira, the mathematician professor at IST, in statements to the Lusa news agency.

According to him, who is one of those responsible for preparing and daily updating this indicator, the epidemiological situation in the country is "very favorable and the paradigm has changed."At the beginning of 2021, Portugal reached a value of more than 100 points, with a maximum peak of 105.8 on Jan. 24, and has since dropped.

In Portugal, 20,492 people have died and 3,069,128 cases of infection have been recorded since March 2020, according to the Directorate-General for Health.

Related Topics

Died Alert Portugal March 2020 From

Recent Stories

IAEA Starts 5-Day Visit to Japan to Assess Radioac ..

IAEA Starts 5-Day Visit to Japan to Assess Radioactive Water Discharge Plan - Re ..

57 seconds ago
 Kazakh Energy Minister Says NPP Construction to So ..

Kazakh Energy Minister Says NPP Construction to Solve Anticipated Electricity Sh ..

1 minute ago
 Over 7.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 24 criminals held, contraband seized

24 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Kremlin on Russia's Security Response: No Need to ..

Kremlin on Russia's Security Response: No Need to Get Ahead of Ourselves

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Confirms Brazilian President Will Visit Ru ..

Kremlin Confirms Brazilian President Will Visit Russia on Wednesday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>