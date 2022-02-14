Portugal lowered on Saturday the country's indicator for the assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic from "critical level" to "alarm situation," which means relief of pressure on health services

LISBON, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Portugal lowered on Saturday the country's indicator for the assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic from "critical level" to "alarm situation," which means relief of pressure on health services.

The Higher Technical Institute (IST) said that the risk of the pandemic for health services is now at 79.59 points, below the threshold of the alert level set at 80 points.

"The forecast is for this indicator to drop very sharply in the coming days," said Henrique Oliveira, the mathematician professor at IST, in statements to the Lusa news agency.

According to him, who is one of those responsible for preparing and daily updating this indicator, the epidemiological situation in the country is "very favorable and the paradigm has changed."At the beginning of 2021, Portugal reached a value of more than 100 points, with a maximum peak of 105.8 on Jan. 24, and has since dropped.

In Portugal, 20,492 people have died and 3,069,128 cases of infection have been recorded since March 2020, according to the Directorate-General for Health.