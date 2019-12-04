Admin Officer of Post Graduate Medical Institute Sultan Ali has been promoted in Grade-18 while Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has also issued notification in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Admin Officer of Post Graduate Medical Institute Sultan Ali has been promoted in Grade-18 while Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department has also issued notification in this regard.

Principal Prof.

Alfareed Zafar has congratulated Sultan Ali on getting BPS-18 and expressed his best wishes for him.

It is an interesting fact that Sultan Ali started his service in BPS-One. He was serving in Grade 17 till June 08, 2000 and now Punjab Government has decided to award him Grade 18 on Time Scale Promotion.

Sultan Ali will be retiring on May 04, 2020 after completing his age period and 37 years of service.