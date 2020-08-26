Post-Registration Trials Of Russian COVID Vaccine To Be Held In 7 Hospitals In Moscow
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Seven Moscow hospitals will join the post-registration trials of the first Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to the clinical trial register published by the Health Ministry.
The ministry approved the request for trials on Tuesday.