Post-Registration Trials Of Russian COVID Vaccine To Be Held In 7 Hospitals In Moscow

Post-Registration Trials of Russian COVID Vaccine to Be Held in 7 Hospitals in Moscow

Seven Moscow hospitals will join the post-registration trials of the first Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to the clinical trial register published by the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Seven Moscow hospitals will join the post-registration trials of the first Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to the clinical trial register published by the Health Ministry.

The ministry approved the request for trials on Tuesday.

More Stories From Health

