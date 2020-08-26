Post-Registration Trials of Russian COVID Vaccine to Be Held in 7 Hospitals in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Seven Moscow hospitals will join the post-registration trials of the first Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to the clinical trial register published by the Health Ministry

The ministry approved the request for trials on Tuesday.