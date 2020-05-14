PPE and pestilence: The origins of medical masks

A mysterious and deadly disease rips through the population causing a fearful public to adopt hastily-made masks as experts debate how best to slow the spread of infection

A scene this week from cities in Europe and the United States tiptoeing out of lockdown? Not quite. It was more than a century ago during the Manchurian plague when masks were taking their place as the most visible tool of epidemic control. Then as now, geopolitics and distrust of science threatened to derail the public health response.

Quarantines, contact tracing, and other measures adopted by governments today to slow the spread of the new coronavirus all echo plague responses over the centuries.

Today's efforts to supply personal protective equipment for medical staff and debates about whether to wear masks in public reflect evolving ideas about face coverings as our understanding of contagion develops.

The idea that diseases could be transmitted from one sick person to another has been around at least since the 1500s "as a serious medical theory", said Yale professor William Summers, an expert in the history of medicine.

But it was not until the mid-1800s that scientists identified microbes and developed "germ theories" to explain the mechanics of infection.

Before then, "masks for contagion control were more in the nature of amulets to frighten away evil influences," Summers told AFP.

They were already becoming common in operating theatres by the 1890s, when a plague emerged in Hong Kong and spread across the globe.

The pathogen arrived in Manchuria in 1910 -- where Russia, Japan and Imperial China were jostling for control -- sparking fears it could hitch a ride on newly-built rail lines to Beijing, or even as far as Europe.

It was a terrifying pestilence with a case fatality rate nearing 100 percent.

"It killed everyone it infected, and it killed them within 24 to 48 hours from the first symptoms," said Christos Lynteris, a medical anthropologist at St Andrews University in Scotland.

"That was apocalyptic."