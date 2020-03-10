PPL holds eye surgical camps in Sindh

Free-of-cost surgical eye camps were organized recently for providing quality healthcare to local communities in districts Kambar-Shahdadkot and Sanghar, home to Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL)'s Mazarani Gas Field, Gambat South and Hala blocks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Free-of-cost surgical eye camps were organized recently for providing quality healthcare to local communities in districts Kambar-Shahdadkot and Sanghar, home to Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL)'s Mazarani Gas Field, Gambat South and Hala blocks.

A spokesman of PPL here on Tuesday said the camps, an ongoing feature of the company's Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) programme, were implemented in partnership with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

Eye camps at District Kambar-Shahdadkot were said to be held at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Kambar while a day long camp was organized at Government Primary school Ghabi Dero (GPSGD), near Mazarani Gas Field.

Earlier, a similar three-day eye camp was held at Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Sciences, catering to local communities residing around Shahdadpur, Shahdadpur East and Shahdadpur West gas fields of Gambat South Block as well as Adam and Adam West fields of Hala Block.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), District Kambar-Shahdadkot Amir Hussain was said to had inaugurated the camp at DHQ Hospital Kambar, whereas Chairman, Union Council, Ghabi Dero Nawab Shah Nawaz Khan Chandio inaugurated the one at GPSGD.

Over 3800 locals were provided consultation, treatment and medicines at these camps. Among these, more than 2700 patients were provided glasses for near and distant vision and 300 on-site cataract surgeries were carried out.