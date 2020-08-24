PRCS-MA to set up BHUs in merged district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) has decided to set up Basic Health Units (BHU's) in five newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Chairman (PRCS-MA) Asif Khan Mahsud on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony in North Waziristan Asif Khan said that throughout the war on terror and the situation in tribal districts, people have suffered a lot and they have experienced many difficulties.

He said in order to ensure better health facilities for the tribal people, the society will establish BHU's in merged districts for which the appointment of staff has been finalized.

He assured PRCS' continued support for the tribal people and added that the society have future plans to help the returnees in restoration of their livelihoods, adding that for the purpose PRCS will help the community in restoration of their livelihoods through agriculture and provide them seedlings of different fruits and vegetables, which will further help local farmers to start earning.

The chairman PRCS-MA also assured to take part in 100 million trees plantation drive of the government in the merged districts and would provide free of cost saplings to local people.

Later, he distributed food packages among COVID-19 affected families in five merged districts under the supervision of District Administration. Initially the food packages were distributed among 750 deserving people.

On the occasion PRCS arranged a cricket tournament which was appreciated by the local people and urged to arrange more such events in future.