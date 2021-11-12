UrduPoint.com

Preparations Finalized For Measles, Rubella Vaccination Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:16 PM

Preparations finalized for measles, rubella vaccination campaign

The district administration Khyber has finalized all preparations to immunize over 500,000 children against Measles and Rubella

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber has finalized all preparations to immunize over 500,000 children against Measles and Rubella.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Khalid Mansoor on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for vaccination campaign against measles and rubella.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer, Qasim Abbass , officers of education and health departments.

During the 12-day long inoculation drive, the target population of children would be given jab of measles and rubella vaccines while they would also be vaccinated against polio.

Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner said that the campaign would be carried out November 15 to November 27 in all tehsils of the district.

DC appealed to the people to cooperate with the health department teams to protect their children from measles and rubella.

