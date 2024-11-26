Preparations underway for polio campaign in Battagram

Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting to finalize preparations for the upcoming polio campaign in the district

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Ayaz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioners, health department officials, WHO representatives, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the session, the PEI focal person presented a detailed briefing on various aspects of the campaign. Deputy Commissioner Khan instructed monitors to closely oversee all campaign activities and ensure a thorough review of the preparations.

He also directed the District Police Officer to provide timely and adequate security for the frontline polio workers.

Emphasizing the importance of coordination, the Deputy Commissioner called for holding TPEC meetings at the tehsil level, updating micro plans, training vaccination teams, and ensuring all departments actively contribute to the campaign's success.

The participants pledged their full cooperation, affirming their commitment to eradicating polio.

In a message to parents, the Deputy Commissioner appealed for their support in ensuring their children receive polio vaccinations, striving to make Battagram a polio-free district.