President Cantt Board urges citizens to adopt all precautionary measures against Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :President Cantonment board Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani has urged the people to adopt preventive measures against the corona virus.

During his visit to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board he appreciated the work of special 136 teams constituted to conduct anti-coronavirus spray in residential and commercial areas of the cantt.

He briefed the teams about precautionary measures.

The President Cantt Board said, the people should follow instructions of health experts and adopt precautionary measures which would help prevent spread of corona virus.

According to RCB spokesman, the disinfection process would be completed in all wards of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and urged the residents to extend cooperation to RCB teams.

He informed that the teams have conducted anti-coronavirus spray in 115 mosques, 11 imam barghas, 57 dispensaries and Cantonment General Hospital.

The leaves of the staff of RCB sanitation branch had been cancelled, he said adding, the officials concerned were briefed about preventive measures.

On the occasion, Additional Executive Officer, Faisal Munir Wattoo and Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti were present.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood called upon the residents to stay home to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He said efforts were also being made to create awareness among the people about the fight against the virus andsensitizing the people to adopt preventive measures.