UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Performs Prayer At Home Instead Of Friday's Mosque Congregation Citing Hadith

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:52 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi performs prayer at home instead of Friday's mosque congregation citing Hadith

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday performed his Friday prayer at home instead of the usual congregation at mosque, citing a Hadith that asked faithful to avoid mixing of healthy with sick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday performed his Friday prayer at home instead of the usual congregation at mosque, citing a Hadith that asked faithful to avoid mixing of healthy with sick.

"I decided to perform Zohar in my house today instead of Juma.

May Allah forgive me," the president tweeted after the Friday prayers, which Muslims routinely perform as gathering at mosques.

The president quoted a saying of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) in relevance with the current situation of epidemic.

"I am attracted to Hadith of the Prophet who said 'Sick should not be mixed with healthy' and when I don't know who is sick and who is healthy, I save others from my infection too,' he said.

Related Topics

May Prayer Mosque Muslim From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

People urged to adopt precautionary measures again ..

4 minutes ago

Greece battling virus with austerity-hit health sy ..

4 minutes ago

Iran leaders vow to defeat virus in holiday messag ..

4 minutes ago

Precautionary measures can only defeat coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

7th death reported in Australia as COVID-19 cases ..

22 seconds ago

24 winds power projects of 1,233.37 MW achieve com ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.