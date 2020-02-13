President Moon Jae-in says virus epidemic to end soon, declares refocusing on economic growth

President Moon Jae-in expressed confidence Thursday that South Korea will soon bring the novel coronavirus pandemic under control and stressed it is time to resume full-scale efforts to revitalize the economy, meeting with a group of local business leaders

"COVID-19 will be terminated (in South Korea) before long," he said, using the official name of the disease, during the session held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Seoul.

Fortunately, he said, domestic quarantine management "appears to have entered a stable stage to some extent," although it is still too early to be complacent.

He emphasized that quarantine authorities here would continue their efforts "until the end" to contain the virus.

The president voiced regret once again over the outbreak's negative impact on the country's economy, which he said had been showing clear indications of recovery.

"It's very regrettable that the ankle of the economy has been seized by the occurrence of the COVID-19 incident," Moon told the attendees including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Gwang-mo, CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun and Park Yong-maan, chairman of the KCCI.

"Now, it's time for the government and business circles to join forces and revive the recovery trend of the economy," Moon said.

He pointed out that aggressive, forward-looking investment has served as a stepping stone toward revitalizing the economy and fostering innovative growth.

"The government will protect the safety of the people and companies at any cost," he stated, asking private firms to make the facility investments they had planned to before the viral outbreak.

He reaffirmed the government's resolve to ramp up its bid to create more jobs with massive investment projects and support private firms with "bold" tax incentives and regulatory reform.

He took note of the global power of South Korea's businesses, especially CJ Group, which financed the Oscar-winning film "Parasite." "It is a splendid achievement that has shown the excellence of the Korean Wave to the world once again," Moon said, referring to the homegrown film's winning of four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Recently, Moon added, South Korean companies have given the people "hope" with their unceasing challenge and innovation.

The KCCI chairman said the impact of the coronavirus in China has been spilling over to South Korea's economy.

"Exports and domestic demand are being affected, with psychological fear growing domestically," Park said. "I think it's very important for us to respond preemptively."