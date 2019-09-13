President to ianugurate family planning roadmap: Dr Yasmin

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi would inaugurate family planning roadmap

She stated this while presiding over a meeting of Primary & Secondary Healthcare department which was attended by Provincial Secretary Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Add. Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf, Akhtar Rasheed, Rashid Mehmood Langrial and others. Secretary Primary Healthcare gave a detailed briefing regarding awareness campaign on family planning.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that population could be controlled by 100 per cent implementing family planning roadmap.

She said that education and awareness campaign could play a vital role in family planning in rural areas.

Measures were being taken by the Health Department with the cooperation of Population Welfare Department for the family planning throughout the province, she added.

She stressed on lady health workers to play their due role in family planning.

Secretary Health Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman said that counselling played an important role in family planning.