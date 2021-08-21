Prevalence of Delta variant of COVID-19 increases significantly in Mongolia

Mongolia's health ministry on Saturday urged its citizens to stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary as the prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is increasing significantly across the country

The Delta variant has accounted for at least 50 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Mongolia recently, the ministry said in a statement.

The Asian country reported 1,651 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 191,899 and 896, according to the ministry.