UrduPoint.com

Prevalence Of Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Increases Significantly In Mongolia

Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:26 PM

Mongolia's health ministry on Saturday urged its citizens to stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary as the prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is increasing significantly across the country

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Mongolia's health ministry on Saturday urged its citizens to stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary as the prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is increasing significantly across the country.

The Delta variant has accounted for at least 50 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Mongolia recently, the ministry said in a statement.

The Asian country reported 1,651 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 191,899 and 896, according to the ministry.

