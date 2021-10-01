UrduPoint.com

Preventive Measures To Protect From Dengue Urges

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:40 PM

The medical experts have advised the people of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The medical experts have advised the people of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus.

According to them, citizens should properly dispose of the solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent access to egg-laying female mosquitoes, said a press release issued here on Friday.

According to President, PMA Sukkur, mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

