Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of COVID 19 committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired meeting of the National Coordination Committee for COVID-19.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Brig. (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to PM for Information Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM for Oversees Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari and others, were present, PM office mediawing in press release said.

All the chief ministers were present through video links.