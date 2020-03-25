Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Palace

(@FahadShabbir)

Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for COVID-19, his spouse does not have the virus, and they both are now self-isolated at home in Scotland, the royal palace said on Wednesday

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the palace said in a statement.