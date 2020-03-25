UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Palace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:53 PM

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Palace

Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for COVID-19, his spouse does not have the virus, and they both are now self-isolated at home in Scotland, the royal palace said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for COVID-19, his spouse does not have the virus, and they both are now self-isolated at home in Scotland, the royal palace said on Wednesday.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the palace said in a statement.

Related Topics

Cornwall Wales From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prince Charles tests positive for novel Coronaviru ..

11 minutes ago

Junior Asia Hockey Cup postponed

1 minute ago

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) close down its office ..

1 minute ago

DC urges philanthropists to enhance cooperation

1 minute ago

Mali declares first coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

State Bank of Pakistan relaxes regulations on impo ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.