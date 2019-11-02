UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Principal PGMI Appreciates Research By Neuro Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:46 PM

Principal PGMI appreciates research by neuro doctors

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has lauded the research of neuro doctors of Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has lauded the research of neuro doctors of Lahore General Hospital.

He lauded participation of LGH/PINS doctors in the research, undertaken in 29 countries simultaneously. The research reached the conclusion that in cases of head injuries, an injection was required within two hours, which could save the life of a patient.

Prof Dr Zafar congratulated head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood under whom supervision experiments were made on 2,500 patients at LGH.

He said that the research would not only help doctors but also assist general public in saving precious lives.

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College said that at Post-graduate Medical Institute, research was carried out on regular basis. He said that in the medical field, nothing was final and new developments were very important for better treatment of the ailing humanity.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab

Recent Stories

NASA Launches Cygnus Cargo Ship to International S ..

4 minutes ago

EPD launches smog awareness campaign

4 minutes ago

Five held for running illegal bus/van terminals in ..

4 minutes ago

12 injured in bus-mini truck collision in Multan

4 minutes ago

Foreign Minister's cousin laid to rest

8 minutes ago

Hyderabad Model Criminal Court convicts 2 persons ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.