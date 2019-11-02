Principal PGMI appreciates research by neuro doctors

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has lauded the research of neuro doctors of Lahore General Hospital

He lauded participation of LGH/PINS doctors in the research, undertaken in 29 countries simultaneously. The research reached the conclusion that in cases of head injuries, an injection was required within two hours, which could save the life of a patient.

Prof Dr Zafar congratulated head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood under whom supervision experiments were made on 2,500 patients at LGH.

He said that the research would not only help doctors but also assist general public in saving precious lives.

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College said that at Post-graduate Medical Institute, research was carried out on regular basis. He said that in the medical field, nothing was final and new developments were very important for better treatment of the ailing humanity.