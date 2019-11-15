Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist diploma for nurses

Every fourth person is suffering form diabetes due to use of excess fast food, less body exercise and lack of information about the disease and such patients cannot be looked after without proper specialist nurse of diabetes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Every fourth person is suffering form diabetes due to use of excess fast food , less body exercise and lack of information about the disease and such patients cannot be looked after without proper specialist nurse of diabetes.

Moreover diabetic patient should focus on precautionary measures viz a viz medical cover.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing Diabetes Nurse education Workshop held here at Lahore General Hospital.

He elaborated that the present age is time of specialization and doctors and nurses are also known due to the diseases and their treatment and Pakistan Nursing Council should also focus on specialization.

He said, "Diabetes is fast increasing disease while nurses ratio is very less in this particular sector and we should take steps on priority basis to resolve this issue." The PGMI Principal said that diploma should be issued for Diabetes Specialist and it should also be included in the syllabus so that this disease could be controlled in the beginning.

Prof. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed said that Health Sector is the top most priority of the present government.