Principal PGMI for more facilities for young doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has said that young doctors are full of talent and more facilities should be provided to them for getting better results in the health sector.

Addressing the students of PGMI here Saturday, he said that senior doctors and health professionals should focus on students and young doctors with a view that they produce good health professionals and future administrators.

Prof Alfreed urged the students of Ameer-Uddin Medical College to work hard and bring good name to their college as well as the country at large.