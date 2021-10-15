Private hospital asked to exempt additional amount on medicines

The Quality Control Board (QCB), Islamabad has directed all private hospitals operating in the federal capital to exempt any additional amount, charged from admitted patients on provision of medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Quality Control board (QCB), Islamabad has directed all private hospitals operating in the Federal capital to exempt any additional amount, charged from admitted patients on provision of medicines.

The directions were issued during 49th meeting of the QCB, held here, the other day with Additional Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, in the chair.

It was attended by Secretary QCB, Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, District Health Officer, Dr Zaeem Zia, DS(Tech), Additional Director Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Chief Pharmacist, Polyclinic hospital and other health experts.

Shabbir Ahmed ,SQCB presented 23 cases of violation of DRAP Act/Drugs Act, 1976 for decision which were disposed of as per law.

The Board granted permission for prosecution in seven cases whereas license have been suspended in two cases.

License of one medical store was cancelled as a result of repeated violations. The Board issued warning in 10 cases. Sealing period of two pharmacies have also been extended.

The Board decided to hold meeting in every month to dispose of the cases without delay.