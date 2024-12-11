Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

The Administrator of the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) has stopped Max Health Hospital from kidney transplantation over failing to comply with the regulations governing organ transplantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Administrator of the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) has stopped Max Health Hospital from kidney transplantation over failing to comply with the regulations governing organ transplantation.

The Administrator has suspended all kidney transplant procedures at Max Health Hospital due to the hospital’s lack of adherence to the rules regarding the formation of Evaluation Committee.

This suspension is deemed a serious violation of the HOTA Act of 2010, which clearly outlines the necessity of such committees to oversee transplant activities.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, this suspension will remain effective until further notice.

The HOTA Administrator had previously directed all 20 hospitals in Islamabad to establish Evaluation Committees by November 30.

Max Health Hospital’s non-compliance with this directive has prompted immediate action to safeguard patient welfare and uphold medical integrity.

In accordance with the Ministry of Health’s directives, the HOTA Administrator has initiated the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate irregularities within the transplantation process.

This committee is tasked with examining the reported discrepancies and compile a detailed report along with recommendations by December 13.

The findings will serve as the basis for strict disciplinary measures against those found culpable.