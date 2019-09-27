UrduPoint.com
Private Hospitals Asked To Join Hands For Countering Dengue Threat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Rao Suleman Zahid directed the Private Hospital Association (PHA) and Punjab Medical Association (PMA) to take steps for countering dengue threat.

He directed to ensure diagnostic kits at all hospitals and also create awareness among masses to handle dengue causes.

He said that private hospitals should declare a dengue ward and also provide concessions to deserving patients in hospital's charges, adding that all stakeholders should join hands to fight against dengue fever.

He said that awareness campaigns should also be launched in this regard.

A 18-member delegation of PMA left for Northern areas under the chairmanship of Vice President PMA, Dr Sikandar which will furnish a competitive report of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces.

The delegation would also create awareness regarding dengue fever and its treatment, while the delegation will return to Sargodha after three days.

