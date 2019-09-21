Private hospitals assure support to fight dengue in twin cities

In wake of present dengue outbreak in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, private hospital owners on Saturday assured the government to provide their full support to manage the disease in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :In wake of present dengue outbreak in Islamabad and Rawalpindi , private hospital owners on Saturday assured the government to provide their full support to manage the disease in twin cities.

Addressing a ceremony, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the government got support of private and public sector hospitals empaneled by Sehat Sahulat Program in handling the disease.

He shared the current status of dengue outbreak in the country and briefed the participants about the added burden it had created on already loaded healthcare facilities in public sector of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He proposed the private sector hospitals for their support and coordination with the government in managing this emergency situation for bringing relief to the common man.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts made by current government in taking steps for assuring quality health care services in Pakistan.

The representatives of hospitals offered their complete support to Dr Zafar Mirza in this crisis situation and assured that they and their hospital would accommodate indoor patients, which cannot be accommodated in the public sector hospitals.

They generously offered a required number of beds in their institutions for this purpose. They also appreciated the pro-poor initiative of Sehat Sahulat Program in providing financial protection to families who otherwise could not have been able to afford expensive indoor health care services.

Dr Zafar Mirza lauded the commitment made by the private sector hospitals in this crisis situation and directed his team to immediately develop the mechanism for coordinating this partnership.

In this context and during this period of dengue outbreak, a system would be put in place through which overflow patients would be provided indoor treatment in the private sector health care facilities without any cost to the patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza also assured that this public-private partnership will be taken to next level where services can be provided to population, both by public and private sector health care facilities, without placing families under financial constraints.