Private Institute Sets Up Liver Transplant Camp

Sat 22nd June 2019

Private institute sets up liver transplant camp

A private medical institute Saturday set up a liver transplant camp here to provide free check-up and appropriate guidance to the patients of liver diseases

A private medical institute Saturday set up a liver transplant camp here to provide free check-up and appropriate guidance to the patients of liver diseases.

Over 30 patients were shortlisted for their liver transplant treatment in Turkey, Turkish liver transplant surgeon Dr Remzi Emiroglu from Acibadem Healthcare Group, Turkey told APP.

Remzi said he had given proper guidelines to more than 100 patients suffering from liver diseases.

"Pakistani and Turkish people are brothers, so we have to help each other," he said while pointing out that there were several people enduring liver diseases.

He said more than 13 million people of Pakistan were suffering from various liver diseases, out of which about one million were in dire need of liver transplant.

Dr Akbar Niazi, the owner of the institute, underlined the need to provide required facilitation to such patients.

