Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:52 PM

Private sector urged to work for cancer reduction: Syed Raza Baqer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)'s Governor, Syed Raza Baqer on Monday urged the private sector organizations to join the efforts of non-governmental organizations for creating awareness against cancer especially breast cancer and to provide health facilities to the patients.

He was speaking at a ceremony held jointly by an NGO - PINKRIBBON- and SBP here at the main building of State Bank.

The ceremony was graced by the people from different walks of life especially women. The NGO has been engaged in creating awareness against cancer mainly breast cancer in women for last fifteen years. As part of its campaign, in 2012, it started move of illuminating historic buildings in different cities of the country.

At this ceremony, SBP's museum was lit with pink light.

The governor said SBP had been playing very important, along with social organizations and main hospitals, in creating awareness against cancer and providing healthcare to the cancer patients.

He said like in other Asian countries, Pakistan has high rate of cancer patients and 40 percent of these are breast cancer patients. However, he said, 90 percent of these patients are curable if diagnosed at earlier stage.

"It is very regrettable, in Pakistan women die of cancer because of non-awareness," he added.

Chief Executive Officer of PINKRIBBON, Umer Aftab highlighted the activities of his organization.

