Problem of Non-Recognition of Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Abroad Exists - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The problem of non-recognition of Russian COVID=10 vaccines abroad exists, and the West's reciprocal steps are required for the approval of foreign vaccines in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Indeed, the fact of non-recognition of vaccines. For example, we would very much welcome it if our vaccine gets recognized in the respective foreign countries.

Of course, this is a big problem of not recognizing vaccines. This is the question to be answered together with international partners," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman said steps from the Western countries are necessary to resolve the issue of foreign vaccine recognition.

"Well, of course, we need to move towards each other. We can't just put our citizens, who also have big problems when traveling abroad, in a discriminated position," Peskov added.