Process Of Russia's Sputnik V Recognition In EU Not Easy, But Approval Is Possible - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 11:49 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The process of examination of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the European Union is not easy, but its admission to the EU market is still possible, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It (the vaccine's examination process) is not easy, let us face it. This is a complex process, it is complex organizationally, technically, legally and politically. However, it is underway," Chizhov said.

The diplomat added that the vaccine's approval was possible but refused to forecast any timeframe.

