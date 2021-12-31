Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

In June 2021, Federal Government entrusted National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the responsibility to procure Covid 19 vaccine on emergency basis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021)In June 2021, Federal Government entrusted National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the responsibility to procure Covid 19 vaccine on emergency basis.

Within short span of six months NDMA successfully managed to procure 167 million doses for over 100 million population and delivered to the Ministry of Health. This helped in achieving the desired target set for vaccinating the people by 31 Dec 2021.