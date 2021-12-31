UrduPoint.com

Procurement Of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 03:47 PM

Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

In June 2021, Federal Government entrusted National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the responsibility to procure Covid 19 vaccine on emergency basis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021)In June 2021, Federal Government entrusted National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the responsibility to procure Covid 19 vaccine on emergency basis.

Within short span of six months NDMA successfully managed to procure 167 million doses for over 100 million population and delivered to the Ministry of Health. This helped in achieving the desired target set for vaccinating the people by 31 Dec 2021.

Related Topics

June Government Million

Recent Stories

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

8 minutes ago
 PM says 30 mln families of Punjab to get free medi ..

PM says 30 mln families of Punjab to get free medical treatment

35 minutes ago
 China sees world's most space launches in 2021

China sees world's most space launches in 2021

34 seconds ago
 Usman Dar pledges for 'better youth employment opp ..

Usman Dar pledges for 'better youth employment opportunities in year 2022'

36 seconds ago
 SCBA requests CJP to defer Justice Ayesha A. Malik ..

SCBA requests CJP to defer Justice Ayesha A. Malik’s elevation to his successo ..

54 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.