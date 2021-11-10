UrduPoint.com

Production Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine CoviVac In Nicaragua Under Consideration - Moscow

The possibility of producing Russian CoviVac vaccine against COVID-19 in Nicaragua is still being worked out, making it impossible to determine the exact date that the project might take off, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The possibility of producing Russian CoviVac vaccine against COVID-19 in Nicaragua is still being worked out, making it impossible to determine the exact date that the project might take off, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"This assessment is in the practical stage. We expect that our relevant production and pharmaceutical structures are in fact completing the working out of this issue in order to really start a production of one of the Russian vaccines, the one developed by the Chumakov Institute, on the basis of our joint venture, established in Nicaragua with the participation of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), so that this vaccine could be used in Nicaragua and other countries of the Central American region," the diplomat told reporters.

Shchetinin also said that the issue was being negotiated, but there were no exact dates yet.

