Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:34 PM

Prof. Zahid Aman Dean KGMC, Dr. Awal Khan Director Nursing KMC appointed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The 6th meeting of board of Governors of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) was held here to elect Dean for Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) and Director Nursing for HMC.

The meeting lauded the services of Prof. Noor Wazir and it was said that his matchless services as Dean of KGMC would be remembered.

Prof. Noor Wazir and Medical Director Prof. Shehzad Akbar have played important role to make the KMC sovereign with Health Reforms Act and made the institute one among the best in the province.

The selection committee on the occasion suggested Prof. Zahid Aman for the post of Dean KGMC while Dr. Awal Khan for Director Nursing KMC which was approved by the meeting.

