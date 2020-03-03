UrduPoint.com
Protective Gear To Fight Virus 'rapidly Depleting': WHO

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that protective gear such as masks and goggles used by health workers fighting the new coronavirus were running out, warning against "hoarding and misuse."

""We are concerned that countries' abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment ...

caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, warning that "supplies are rapidly depleting."

