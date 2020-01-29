Protective measures only solution to corona virus: Young Doctors Association

Protective measures are the most possible solution to tackle the corona virus so far in the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Protective measures are the most possible solution to tackle the corona virus so far in the world.

This was stated by Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said an awareness regarding protective measures were the best way so far to avoid this fatal virus.

He advised people to wear mask during communication with other people at public places.

He said that isolation wards should be set up in all teaching and other hospitals across the country.

He suggested people to contact doctors in case of symptoms like cough,cold and massive throat problems as this virus hits respiratory system and its survival period is between 10 to 14 days.