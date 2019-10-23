Protest against PMDC dissolution continues

The employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Wednesday continued their protest against the Council's dissolution and establishment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Addressing the PMDC employees, Senator Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and representatives of Association of University of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan demanded of the quarters concerned to suspend the decision of dissolution of PMDC.

The protest was arranged on the call of PMDC Employees Movement, which also arranged a sit-in in front of the Council's headquarters to raise their voice against the decision of dissolving the body.

The speakers said they would continue their protest till fulfillment of their demands and urged the government to reserve back its decision of dissolution of PMDC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government has dissolved the existing body of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and established a new organization of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to regulate medical profession in the country.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health services, a new ordinance titled Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 has been signed in order to regulate and control of the medical profession by establishing uniform minimum standard of medical education and training and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry.

He added the current PMDC had to dissolve for implementation of new ordinance and the government has directed the temporary shutting down of the offices of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

This would ensure protection of the essential records and assets of PMDC while the offices will remain closed for one week, he added. He said that the PMC will be a body corporate consisting of the Medical and Dental Council, the National Medical and Dental Academic board and the National Medical Authority, which will act as a Secretariat of the Commission.

The government has acted immediately to protect the extremely important records relating to licensing and registration of the all medical and dental practitioners in Pakistan as well as the records of medical and dental educational institutions in view of the approval of the new Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance.

The new Medical Commission is expected to start operations within a week. He regretted on the inconvenience caused to practitioners and made it clear that it was essential to protect the original records and assets of PMDC which was the priority and responsibility of the government.