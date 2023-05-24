Providing treatment facilities to patients 'top priority' of management: MS

Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), Dr Shahid Islam Junejo said providing immediate medical assistance and pathology facilities to patients was the top priority of the hospital management

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), Dr Shahid islam Junejo said providing immediate medical assistance and pathology facilities to patients was the top priority of the hospital management.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a modern ICU equipped with ventilators here at the hospital's city branch on Wednesday.

Dr Junejo also paid a detailed visit to various wards, OPD including the accident department of the hospital.

He said that 17,000 patients come to Liaquat University Hospital daily for treatment and they were provided with free medicines and food in addition to pathology and radiology tests.

The Civil Hospitals of Hyderabad and Jamshoro have become state-of-art medical institutes where the number of patients coming for treatment is increasing day by day.