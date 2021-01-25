Provinces accomplish vaccinators training for COVID-19 immunisation, NCOC told

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday was apprised that the provinces have almost completed the training of the health staff regarding COVID-19 vaccination for swift inoculation of the vaccine

The training had been given to the staff of teaching hospitals, Tehsil and District Head Quarters Hospitals.

The NCOC meeting with National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan in chair discussed update from the provinces on positivity and critical data, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat Covid other than medical treatment) implementation, preparations for vaccine inoculation and national vaccine strategy.

In their briefing to the NCOC, the Provincial Chief and Health Secretaries including that of GB and AJK informed that all necessary measures were being taken prior to the availability of coronavirus vaccination.

The Forum also discussed in details the complete procedure of vaccination, its time of availability, distribution process and most demanding areas where it can be used at the earliest.

The Forum also stressed for purchasing of the quality of vaccination to ensure successful treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Secretaries also informed the forum about the steps being taken to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) and NPIs implementation.

They also briefed about the positivity ratio in their respective provinces and cities with higher positive cases.

The Forum was told that a large number of fines had been imposed while restaurants, shops and business centers had also been closed for not complying with the SOPs.

The Forum also reviewed overall situation of coronavirus in the county. It was informed the forum that all foreign travellers especially from UK and South Africa were being tested at the airports. Those tested positive for coronavirus, were being quarantined.

The government would keep the record of vaccinated persons even those who travelled from abroad would have to provide a legal document confirming that they had been vaccinated.