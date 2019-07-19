UrduPoint.com
Provincial Health Minister Hears Public Issues In Open Court In Kohlu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

Provincial Health Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri on Friday held an open court in his constituency Kohlu, with an aim to resolve public issues at their doorsteps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri on Friday held an open court in his constituency Kohlu, with an aim to resolve public issues at their doorsteps.

A large number of complainants attended this "Khuli Kachery" and apprised provincial minister about their problems.

Health Minister after hearing public issues directed concerned authorities to resolve communal problems immediately and according to law.

He said provincial government is taking serious measures for the development of Balochistan's people and reduction of poverty.

"Provision of basic life amenities to citizens in their home towns, is government's top priority", he said.

He further said that incumbent government is making wise decisions for the welfare of the masses, which would bring a positive and constructive change in Balochistan, saying that provincial government is also paying special attention on health and education for ensuring provision of healthcare and education facilities in remote areas of province.

He asserted that all projects initiated by PTI's government would provide better job opportunities to the youth.

