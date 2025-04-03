Open Menu

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Pays Surprise Visit To General Hospital, Reviews Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique conducted a surprise visit to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences on Thursday

During inspection, he met patients in the Outpatient Department (OPD) and assessed the medical facilities. Taking strict notice of inefficiencies, the minister issued a final warning to the Director OPD to improve performance. Additionally, an official from the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell was removed from duty for using a mobile phone during work hours.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that four additional ultrasound machines have been provided to the Radiology Department at General Hospital to enhance patient care." A queue management system has also been activated to streamline patient flow and reduce overcrowding. This system is being expanded to other hospitals across the province", he added.

Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare services through continuous monitoring.

He directed hospital MSs to ensure the display of medicine lists and duty rosters in all wards for better transparency.

“The government is making every effort to enhance the conditions of public hospitals. There will be no compromise on patient treatment and care,” he stated, adding that regular hospital inspections will continue. He emphasized that direct feedback from patients is being collected, and immediate action is being taken on their complaints.

The health minister assured that further measures will be introduced to improve healthcare services in Punjab, ensuring better facilities for patients in government hospitals.

During the visit, the minister inspected various departments, including Emergency, Neurology, Slip Counters, the Chief Minister’s Complaint Counter, and the Medicine Store. He was accompanied by Principal Professor Sardar Al-Freed Zafar, MS General Hospital Dr. Farayad, and MS PINS Dr. Omar Ishaq.

