Provincial Minister For Specialized Health Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique Visits Cardiac Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 09:37 PM
Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Cardiac Hospital, here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Cardiac Hospital, here on Thursday.
Secretary Specialized Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood was flanked by him. Commissioner Maryam Khan informed the minister regarding treatment facilities at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and required resources.
Later, the minister chairing a meeting in the conference room said that immediate measures were being taken to overcome the shortage of doctors at the hospital besides these medical officers and post graduate trainers will also be posted.
He also directed the Executive Director to provide the lists of doctors at Children Hospital, Allied hospitals-I and II to complete human resources.
The minister said that efforts were underway to make the CM free heart surgery programme.
He said that the Punjab government was striving hard to provide best healthcare facilities at the door steps of the people under the vision of CM Punjab.
The minister also went to different sections of the hospital including the 4th floor.
The minister also visited a children's hospital on Jhang road and inspected the medical facilities.
