Provision Of Basic Health Facilities To Masses,a Top Priority,says Rind

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:35 PM

Provision of Basic health facilities to masses,a top priority,says Rind

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf & Parliamentary secretary Sardar Muhammad Ashraf khan Rind paid a visit to tehsil to headquarter hospital(THQ) Kot Adu here on Wednesday to check the provision of health facilities to masses in the hospital. According to official sources, he said that PTI government was utilizing all resources for the provision of quality health facilities to people.

The government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the masses and taking initiatives for the betterment of the health sector, he added.

The parliamentary secretary inspected various sections and wards of the hospital and directed the officials that medicines available in the hospital should be provided to patients free of cost as per orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence and treat patients with curtsy so that their self-esteem may not be hurt.

Muhammad Ashraf Khan also checked the cleanliness situation of the hospital and interviewed patients to inquire about the health facilities and their conditions.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr.Muhammad Niaaz has also accompanied him during his visit.

