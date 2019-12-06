Provision of basic health facilities top priority: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen Friday said that provision of basic health facilities to people was top priority of the government and all possible resources were being utilised for the purpose

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen Friday said that provision of basic health facilities to people was top priority of the government and all possible resources were being utilised for the purpose.

During a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital here, he directed officers concerned to ensure maximum facilities to patients at DHQ, THQ hospitals and basic health centres. He said that it was need of the hour to ensure the latest machinery in hospitals.

The deputy commissioner said that medicines, treatment and best cleanliness arrangements must be ensured at all hospitals.

MS DHQ Dr Mehar Iqbal informed the deputy commissioner about the ongoing development projects in the hospital.

DC Amjad Tareen said that hospital would be made more green and green-belts would also be made in hospital for beautification.