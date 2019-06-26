Provision of health cards process commence in city: Sanila

In-charge Health Cards Centre, Sanila Sajjad has said that the provision of health cards process to deserving people commenced at heath cards centre which was set up in Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Kallar Syedan

KALLAR SYEDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :In-charge Health Cards Centre, Sanila Sajjad has said that the provision of health cards process to deserving people commenced at heath cards centre which was set up in Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Kallar Syedan

She expressed these views while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

At least 400 health cards has been provided to deserving people while 46 cards were distributed at Union Council Ghazan Abad, Sanila said.

She said that 60 people were visiting the centre for provision of health cards and 12,000 health cards arrived in the centre which were distributed among deserving people after legal formalities.

