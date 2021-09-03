UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Health Facilities Foremost Priority Of CM Punjab: Ashraf Rind

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:13 PM

Provision of health facilities foremost priority of CM Punjab: Ashraf Rind

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Ashraf Khan Rind said that the provision of health facilities to the people of this area was the top priority on the agenda of Chief Minister of the Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Ashraf Khan Rind said that the provision of health facilities to the people of this area was the top priority on the agenda of Chief Minister of the Punjab.

While paying surprise visit at THQ hospital Kot Addu here Friday, he further assured of increasing hospital's budget and resolving health issues on preferential basis.

The parliamentary secretary inspected all wards including emergency department of the hospital and met with patients and inquire about their health.

He ordered for removing barriers from parking area and reduced its fee from twenty to ten rupees on complaints of people gathered around him.

Witnessing increasing number of patients in the hospital, Ashraf Rind asked the MS to start evening outdoor in the hospital. He said that the laboratory of the hospital should also be kept open in the evening shift.

He inspected also the store of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the sufficient availability of medicines.

The PTI government, like other walks of life, is working to bring about revolutionary changes in the health sector, he maintained.

