PS Lauds Sindh Govt' S Efforts Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:16 PM

PS lauds Sindh govt' s efforts against Coronavirus

Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Thursday appreciated Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for taking concrete steps to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Thursday appreciated Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for taking concrete steps to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to private news channel , Nausheen Hamid said Sindh is the most affected area of the country, adding, Federal government and other provinces are trying hard to give best health facilities to the citizens.

The provincial government is in coordination with the federal government and other institutions to thwart the damages of COVID-19, she added.

Federal government is taking all out efforts to cope with the situation in the country, she said, adding, Quarantine arrangements have been also made for all four provinces to tackle the coronavirus.

She said the government alone cannot deal with this calamity and it is high time for all the institutions, provincial governments, general public and media to cooperate with the government in eradicating the Coronavirus from the country.

It is responsibility of the citizens to take all precautionary measures and follow the advisories of the government to stay safe, she mentioned.

She said it was important to focus on collaboration, not confusion, and preparation, not panic among public.

It has also been ensured that medical centers and hospitals are well equipped with appropriate tools and professional medical staff to deal with any worst situation, she said.

