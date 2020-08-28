UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

P&SHD Issues Alert For Expected Water-borne Diseases

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:54 PM

P&SHD issues alert for expected water-borne diseases

The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab has issued an alert of water-borne diseases in eight districts of the province due to the current heavy rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab has issued an alert of water-borne diseases in eight districts of the province due to the current heavy rains.

According to the P&SHD spokesperson on Friday, the district health authorities of district Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jehlum, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Faisalabad to take proper measures immediately besides monitoring the situation of the water-borne diseases.

P&SHD Secretary Captain (retired) M Usman warned that water-borne diseases like Diarrhea, Gastro, Hepatitis A&E and Typhoid could be spread after heavy rains due to contaminated water.

He urged the authorities to ensure special arrangements in all districts in this regard.

He directed officers concerned to ensure immediate uploading of all cases of expected water-borne diseases at DSS Dashboard.

He urged the District Rapid Response Force to take immediate action in the most affected areas.

The Secretary directed to ensure safety of the field teams besides their monitoring.

He said the stock of available medicines in hospitals should be checked and provisionof free medicines to the needy people should be ensured.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Water Alert Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Hafizabad All Rains

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

2 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

14 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

21 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

26 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.