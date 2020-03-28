Psychologist advises citizens to avoid sharing panic Coronavirus videos, adopt positivity

As coronavirus has plunged the world into uncertainty, Senior Psychologists Saturday advised public not to get panic in wake of coronavirus spread and take precautionary measures instead of sharing negative stressful material on social media sites which is affecting mental health of public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As coronavirus has plunged the world into uncertainty, Senior Psychologists Saturday advised public not to get panic in wake of coronavirus spread and take precautionary measures instead of sharing negative stressful material on social media sites which is affecting mental health of public.

Talking to ptv news channel , Senior Psychologist Dr Rizwan Taj said the world including our country is a stressful place right now and coronavirus pandemic has got people panic-buying, desperately scrolling social media platforms for the latest information and worrying about conspiracy theories.

"This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities", he added.

Reading and sharing lots of news about coronavirus creating panic situation among citizens, he said.

It is high time for all people to take safety precautions to avoid this virus. It is high time to unite against the spread of Coronavirus, he mentioned.

People often turn to misinformation out of fear and when they can't access or don't trust information from experts or public health officials, he highlighted.

He suggested that people should avoid social media negative sites and avoid to share stressful videos with family and friends as it is badly affecting the mental health of people.

"Coronavirus gives rise to lots of uncertainty, and this has particular resonance with people who suffer from anxiety", he added.

Rumour and speculation on social media sites can fuel more anxiety, he said, adding, having access to good quality information about the virus can help you feel more in control.

Stay in touch with friends on social media but try not to sensationalize things, he advised.

If you are sharing content, use this from trusted sources, and remember that your friends might be worried too, he suggested.

He said citizens need to minimize the negative impact it has on our children and explain the facts to them. Discuss the news with them but try and avoid over-exposure to coverage of the virus.

Let's not avoid the 'scary topic' but engage in a way that is appropriate for them, he said.

"We don't believe in coronavirus, we believe in Allah. Whatever happens, it happens from Allah," he said, adding, we are different from European countries and Muslims are required to remember Allah all the time.

We have more advice on talking with your children about the Coronavirus, he said, adding, engage your child with indoor games and don't waste their education time and adopt online study methods.

"Engage their family and other support networks" to provide information and help them practice prevention measures, including hand washing, Dr said.

"If the parents show that they are anxious that will have a negative impact on the children's behavior," he said, adding that stress is something that children perceive very well.

He also requested people in-home quarantine to follow the advise of doctors and authorities in order to protect their friends and family.

He urged doctors to stay vigilant , stay positive and keep their moral high while handling the patients.

We should behave sensibly and counter the challenge with unity, he said.

It is high time to focus on precautionary measures rather than getting panic without any reason, he urges.

Media can play a very significant role in spreading awareness regarding pandemic Covid-19, he mentioned.

Dr said the general public should frequently wash hands or use sanitizers, keep social distancing, use mask in case of cough and sneeze. It is a wise decision to close educational institutions to contain the spread ofCoronavirus.