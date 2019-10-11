PTCL launches a month-long campaign on breast cancer awareness

As part of its annual tradition, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) launched a month long campaign on Breast Cancer awareness in the month of October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):As part of its annual tradition, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) launched a month long campaign on Breast Cancer awareness in the month of October.

Amongst other initiatives, The Pink Club, PTCL's virtual club for female employees, is running a comprehensive digital campaign on giving orientation to its staff members on the myths associated with the disease, along with the importance of early detection through self-examination, said a press release.

A prominent part of the digital campaign was a panel discussion hosted for all employees featuring the company's Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Asma Mahfooz.

Primarily, the focus of the discussion was to address concerns and queries shared by PTCL employees. The session also consisted of an insightful talk on lifestyle modifications that can help keep the disease at bay.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, "We are a socially responsible company and give due importance to the health and well-being of our employees.

Although, Breast Cancer has normally been associated with females, but we are ensuring awareness also to men for enabling them to play their role in educating and taking care of their family members. Awareness is the key to early detection and I am sure these sessions will help our employees and their friends & families to live a healthy life."PTCL has always been at the forefront to promote inclusion and diversity. It endeavors to create a healthy environment that is conducive to physical and mental well-being of its employees.