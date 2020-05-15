UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL's Coronavirus Support And Relief Package For Shaukat Khanum Research Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

PTCL's Coronavirus support and relief package for Shaukat Khanum Research Center

As part of PTCL's Coronavirus support and relief package, the company is supporting Shaukat Khanum Research Center for the purpose of enhancing Coronavirus testing facilities

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020) As part of PTCL's Coronavirus support and relief package, the company is supporting Shaukat Khanum Research Center for the purpose of enhancing Coronavirus testing facilities.

Nadeem Nazir, GM HR, PTCL is presenting cheque to Nadeem Hashmi, Marketing Head, Shaukat Khanum Research Center, along with Akram Zubair, GM Admin & Security, PTCL and Zeeshan Sarwar, Head of Corporate Collaboration, Shaukat Khanum Research Center.

Related Topics

Company General Motors PTCL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China Replies to Trump's Threat of Possible Cut of ..

59 seconds ago

AAK Foundation distributes ration packs among gyps ..

1 minute ago

Making budget amid crisis will be a challenge: Mia ..

9 minutes ago

Net FDI in information, communication sectors surg ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 economic impact to reach US $ 8.8 trillio ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai's historic gold souk shines again after lock ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.